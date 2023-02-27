Toronto puts home win streak on the line against Chicago

Chicago Bulls (28-33, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (30-32, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Chicago trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Raptors have gone 18-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference with 17.9 fast break points per game led by OG Anunoby averaging 4.0.

The Bulls have gone 22-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 9.4.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Bulls defeated the Raptors 111-97 in their last matchup on Nov. 8. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 30 points, and Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 25.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Raptors. VanVleet is averaging 18.4 points and 5.9 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 25.3 points and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 25.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 112.4 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 107.7 points, 45.8 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.0 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot), Fred VanVleet: out (personal).

Bulls: Javonte Green: out (knee), Goran Dragic: day to day (knee), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .