Chicago hosts Utah after Markkanen’s 49-point game

Utah Jazz (20-21, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (18-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Bulls -1; over/under is 235

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the Chicago Bulls after Lauri Markkanen scored 49 points in the Jazz’s 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets.

The Bulls are 10-9 on their home court. Chicago has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Jazz are 8-14 on the road. Utah is 9-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last matchup 114-107 on Nov. 29, with DeMar DeRozan scoring 26 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is scoring 26.2 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 24.5 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Markkanen is averaging 24.5 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 119.3 points, 42.6 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Jazz: 3-7, averaging 116.5 points, 41.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Alex Caruso: out (ankle), Javonte Green: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Jazz: Collin Sexton: out (rest).

