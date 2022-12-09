Washington visits Chicago following LaVine’s 41-point outing

Washington Wizards (11-13, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (9-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Washington Wizards after Zach LaVine scored 41 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 110-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The Bulls are 8-6 against conference opponents. Chicago is 5-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wizards are 7-10 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is 4-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wizards won 102-100 in the last matchup on Oct. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 25.5 points and 4.7 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 21.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 111.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 115.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (knee), Javonte Green: day to day (knee).

Wizards: Bradley Beal: out (hamstring), Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Rui Hachimura: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .