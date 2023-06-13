5 teenage students injured when school bus overturns on Chicago expressway

CHICAGO (AP) — Five teenage students suffered minor injuries Tuesday when a school bus rolled over in a crash on a Chicago expressway, authorities said.

Three of the students were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center while the other two were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Only five students were believed to be on the bus at the time, Merritt said. The bus driver refused treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Illinois State Police said they were called to the crash site on the Dan Ryan Expressway around 2:30 p.m. Only the school bus was involved in the crash, police said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. It was raining at the time.