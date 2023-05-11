AP NEWS
May 11, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May617½617½614¼614¼—14
Jul640640¾625½627¼—14
Sep651¼652½637¼639—13½
Dec667669654¼656¼—12¾
Mar677½680¼666½668½—12¼
May683½685673¼675¼—11½
Jul685½686½674676¼—11
Sep692692684¾686¼—11
Dec709¼709¼699¼701¼—10¾
Mar711½—10¾
May714—10¾
Jul704¼—10¾
Est. sales 85,833. Wed.'s sales 96,875
Wed.'s open int 367,763, up 633
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May641¾648632632½—13
Jul591592¾580¾582¼—11¾
Sep520¾520¾513½515—7¾
Dec518¾519¼512½513¾—7
Mar528½528½522½523¾—6¾
May534¼534½529530¼—6
Jul536536¾532533¾—5½
Sep514514510¼512½—4
Dec510½510½505506¾—6
Mar513½514¼512¼514¼—5¾
May514¼516½514¼516½—5½
Jul515½517¼515½517¼—5½
Sep476—5½
Dec472½472½471½471¾—5¼
Jul482½—2¾
Dec461½461½460½460½—2¾
Est. sales 284,262. Wed.'s sales 356,403
Wed.'s open int 1,278,189, up 8,315
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May328¼—3½
Jul333½336322¼333—4½
Sep328¼339328339¾
Dec343½347¾340347½
Mar351¾358350358+1¼
May364+1¼
Jul356¼+1¼
Sep351½+1¼
Dec351½+1¼
Mar353+1¼
Jul329—3
Sep344¾—3
Est. sales 542. Wed.'s sales 386
Wed.'s open int 4,501
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May1437¾144614201443¼+6¾
Jul14031413½1385¼1405½+1½
Aug133613441319¾1337¼
Sep1267½1272¾1251¾1268
Nov125012531234½1248—2¾
Jan1259¾1261¾1244¾1257¾—3¼
Mar1264½1265½1249½1261½—4
May1269½127112551267¼—4½
Jul1273¾1274¾1261½1271¼—4¾
Aug1259¼1260½1259¼1260½—3¾
Sep1234¼—1¾
Nov1220½1224¼12051222
Jan1223½
Mar1214½+2¾
May1205½1205½12051205
Jul1210½1210½1209¼1209¼
Aug1198½
Sep1177½
Nov11621162½11621162½+2¾
Jul1158½+2¾
Nov1111+2¾
Est. sales 195,779. Wed.'s sales 151,750
Wed.'s open int 625,811, up 7,067
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May50.91—.94
Jul52.0552.2451.0851.15—.90
Aug51.8051.9950.8650.95—.88
Sep51.4551.5850.5150.59—.87
Oct50.9951.1450.1150.16—.85
Dec50.7050.8749.8549.92—.82
Jan50.4750.5749.7149.78—.80
Mar50.3850.5049.5649.60—.78
May50.1750.1949.4449.50—.75
Jul50.1150.1149.3949.44—.75
Aug49.9549.9549.2549.25—.73
Sep49.7549.7549.0149.01—.73
Oct49.4049.4048.7048.70—.73
Dec49.3049.3048.6348.63—.72
Jan48.53—.71
Mar48.5048.5048.4648.46—.63
May48.5048.5048.5048.50—.57
Jul48.5048.5248.5048.52—.57
Aug48.42—.51
Sep48.43—.54
Oct48.25—.57
Dec48.7348.7348.2548.25—.63
Jul48.16—.63
Oct48.15—.63
Dec48.01—.63
Est. sales 146,913. Wed.'s sales 112,119
Wed.'s open int 492,732, up 9,630
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May415.00427.20415.00426.60+8.70
Jul419.50432.60416.30431.40+11.90
Aug413.80423.90410.50423.00+9.20
Sep403.60410.80400.00409.90+6.20
Oct394.70399.30391.10398.60+3.80
Dec392.90396.60388.30395.30+2.80
Jan390.50393.60386.50392.70+2.10
Mar385.20388.30382.00387.40+1.60
May382.70384.60379.00383.90+1.40
Jul381.00383.70378.60382.70+1.00
Aug378.50379.80376.00379.80+1.00
Sep374.10375.90374.00375.90+.80
Oct368.20370.30367.10370.30+.90
Dec369.70370.20369.70370.20+.90
Jan368.70—.20
Mar365.80—.20
May365.40—.20
Jul365.40—.20
Aug363.30—.20
Sep359.30—.20
Oct358.50—.20
Dec357.70—.20
Jul356.20—.20
Oct356.20—.20
Dec350.60—.20
Est. sales 177,290. Wed.'s sales 98,050
Wed.'s open int 454,225, up 3,641
