Chicago-area worker dies after trapped in water main vault

WESTMONT, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago worker died Thursday after becoming trapped in a vault that filled with water after a line broke.

Westmont Public Works staff contacted fire and police around 11:45 a.m. to respond to the worker, Matt Heiden, who was trapped in an underground vault that was under water from a break in a water main, the village of Westmont said in a news release.

Heiden was recovered around 12:40 p.m. and was found unresponsive, authorities said. Lifesaving measures were attempted and the person was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Westmont is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Chicago.