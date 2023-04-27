April 27, 2023 GMT
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|628¾
|630¾
|610½
|614¾
|—12½
|Jul
|643¾
|645½
|625½
|629¼
|—12¾
|Sep
|655
|657¾
|637
|640¾
|—13½
|Dec
|673
|674½
|654
|658
|—13¾
|Mar
|684½
|685¼
|665
|669¼
|—13¼
|May
|687
|687
|669
|673½
|—12¾
|Jul
|682¼
|682¼
|664¾
|670¾
|—11¼
|Sep
|680½
|680½
|677¾
|680
|—10½
|Dec
|699½
|699½
|691¼
|693¾
|—8½
|Mar
|704½
|—6
|May
|705¾
|—4
|Jul
|695¼
|696
|695
|696
|—1¼
|Est. sales 146,175.
|Wed.'s sales 110,478
|Wed.'s open int 363,741
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|642
|644¼
|621¾
|627
|—14½
|Jul
|601¾
|602½
|580½
|581½
|—19½
|Sep
|548
|548
|530¼
|530¾
|—15¾
|Dec
|543½
|544
|530¼
|530¾
|—12¾
|Mar
|553
|553¾
|540
|540¾
|—12¼
|May
|559½
|560
|547
|547¾
|—11¾
|Jul
|563¼
|563¾
|551¼
|551¾
|—11½
|Sep
|535
|535
|529½
|529½
|—8½
|Dec
|528
|529
|520½
|522
|—6¾
|Mar
|528¾
|530
|528
|529
|—7¼
|May
|528
|530½
|528
|530½
|—7¾
|Jul
|535
|535
|529¾
|531¾
|—6½
|Sep
|490
|—6½
|Dec
|484½
|486¼
|483¾
|484½
|—2
|Jul
|494¾
|—2
|Dec
|472
|472
|471½
|471½
|—1¾
|Est. sales 511,415.
|Wed.'s sales 301,959
|Wed.'s open int 1,214,458
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|322
|322
|305
|306¼
|—16¼
|Jul
|328½
|330
|311
|314¼
|—12¼
|Sep
|334
|334½
|320¼
|320½
|—12½
|Dec
|345¼
|345¼
|329½
|332
|—13
|Mar
|342
|342¼
|342
|342¼
|—13
|May
|348¼
|—13
|Jul
|340¾
|—13
|Sep
|336
|—13
|Dec
|336
|—13
|Mar
|337½
|—13
|Jul
|321
|—13
|Sep
|336¾
|—13
|Est. sales 1,128.
|Wed.'s sales 1,162
|Wed.'s open int 4,687
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1435
|1443
|1420¾
|1426¾
|—9¼
|Jul
|1414¾
|1417¼
|1401¾
|1403¾
|—11
|Aug
|1363¼
|1365
|1350½
|1351
|—12¼
|Sep
|1287¼
|1289
|1274¾
|1275¼
|—12
|Nov
|1266¾
|1268¼
|1254¾
|1255½
|—11¼
|Jan
|1273½
|1275¼
|1262½
|1263½
|—10¾
|Mar
|1270
|1272
|1260½
|1262
|—8¾
|May
|1273¾
|1275
|1264
|1265½
|—7¾
|Jul
|1273¼
|1274¼
|1267
|1269
|—7½
|Aug
|1260¼
|1260¼
|1257¾
|1257¾
|—7¾
|Sep
|1226¼
|1226¼
|1225¾
|1226
|—2¾
|Nov
|1215
|1215¾
|1208½
|1211¾
|—3
|Jan
|1212¼
|—3
|Mar
|1201
|—3
|May
|1192½
|—3
|Jul
|1195¾
|—3½
|Aug
|1185
|—3½
|Sep
|1164
|—3½
|Nov
|1134½
|1137¼
|1134½
|1136¼
|—3
|Jul
|1132¼
|—3
|Nov
|1089
|—3
|Est. sales 210,884.
|Wed.'s sales 276,368
|Wed.'s open int 604,909
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|52.14
|52.14
|50.37
|50.78
|—1.30
|Jul
|52.55
|52.61
|50.57
|50.83
|—1.67
|Aug
|52.21
|52.28
|50.37
|50.63
|—1.61
|Sep
|51.85
|51.95
|50.08
|50.34
|—1.56
|Oct
|51.34
|51.45
|49.64
|49.90
|—1.52
|Dec
|51.17
|51.19
|49.34
|49.64
|—1.49
|Jan
|50.97
|50.98
|49.25
|49.55
|—1.43
|Mar
|50.84
|50.84
|49.18
|49.47
|—1.38
|May
|50.30
|50.43
|49.21
|49.40
|—1.34
|Jul
|50.40
|50.58
|49.26
|49.43
|—1.28
|Aug
|50.00
|50.00
|49.29
|49.29
|—1.28
|Sep
|50.00
|50.00
|49.00
|49.10
|—1.27
|Oct
|49.50
|49.50
|48.84
|48.84
|—1.26
|Dec
|49.50
|49.81
|48.79
|48.79
|—1.26
|Jan
|48.71
|—1.26
|Mar
|48.55
|—1.29
|May
|48.55
|—1.25
|Jul
|48.56
|—1.24
|Aug
|48.45
|—1.21
|Sep
|48.45
|—1.22
|Oct
|48.29
|—1.22
|Dec
|49.23
|49.23
|48.33
|48.33
|—1.24
|Jul
|48.24
|—1.24
|Oct
|48.23
|—1.24
|Dec
|48.09
|—1.24
|Est. sales 153,811.
|Wed.'s sales 146,629
|Wed.'s open int 468,378
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|427.00
|428.50
|422.00
|427.90
|+1.90
|Jul
|428.00
|428.20
|422.00
|427.40
|Aug
|421.00
|422.30
|417.30
|421.50
|+.20
|Sep
|411.90
|412.40
|408.60
|411.60
|Oct
|404.10
|404.30
|401.10
|403.60
|—.10
|Dec
|402.80
|402.90
|399.50
|401.90
|—.70
|Jan
|400.20
|400.30
|397.30
|399.60
|—.70
|Mar
|392.90
|394.10
|390.40
|393.40
|—.30
|May
|389.00
|389.60
|387.10
|389.60
|—.50
|Jul
|386.80
|392.40
|386.60
|388.80
|—.90
|Aug
|386.60
|387.70
|385.30
|385.80
|—1.50
|Sep
|380.80
|387.80
|380.80
|381.90
|—2.00
|Oct
|375.00
|381.70
|374.20
|375.30
|—2.20
|Dec
|374.90
|381.10
|374.00
|375.10
|—2.00
|Jan
|374.40
|—2.00
|Mar
|371.50
|—2.00
|May
|371.10
|—2.00
|Jul
|371.10
|—2.00
|Aug
|369.00
|—2.00
|Sep
|365.00
|—2.00
|Oct
|364.20
|—2.00
|Dec
|363.40
|—2.00
|Jul
|361.90
|—2.00
|Oct
|361.90
|—2.00
|Dec
|356.30
|—2.00
|Est. sales 125,064.
|Wed.'s sales 15,053
|Wed.'s open int 433,703