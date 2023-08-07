FILE - Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
8-year-old Chicago girl fatally shot by man upset with kids making noise, witnesses say

Police investigate the apartment building of the shooter at the scene where an 8-year-old Chicago girl was killed in Portage Park, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Two stuffed toys and sunflowers are laid at the scene where an 8-year-old Chicago girl was killed in Portage Park, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Police investigate the apartment building of the shooter at the scene where an 8-year-old Chicago girl was killed in Portage Park, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Police investigate the apartment building of the shooter at the scene where an 8-year-old Chicago girl was killed in Portage Park, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
James, lays down flowers where an 8-year-old Chicago girl was killed in Portage Park, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. A child riding a scooter was fatally shot in the head by a man who was upset over noise, witnesses said. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
CHICAGO (AP) — An 8-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot in the head by a man who was upset over noise, witnesses said.

“It just didn’t make sense. None of it made sense,” a neighbor, Megan Kelley, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Everybody in the community would just tell him they are just kids having fun playing. Just let them be.”

The shooting happened Saturday night in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood. Police were at the suspect’s apartment building Sunday, interviewing people and collecting evidence.

“Before he shot her, he had said something about them being too loud,” Kelley said.

After the shooting, the gunman was tackled by the girl’s father and shot during a struggle, according to a police report. He was taken to a hospital.

Stuffed animals and sunflowers were placed at the base of a tree near the shooting scene.

“With great sadness, we are devastated at the loss of another young life,” the Chicago school district said in a statement.