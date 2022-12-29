Theft costs Chicago church thousands of dollars in donations

CHICAGO (AP) — Police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in donations that a Chicago church had collected for its community outreach efforts, including a soup kitchen for the homeless.

Chicago police said a window was pried open late Monday or early Tuesday at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. The intruder used a crowbar to break through several doors before reaching the parish safe and a donation bin in the church in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Father Christopher Robinson, an instructor of religious studies at DePaul University, said the church lost its Christmas and Sunday offering collections, estimated to total between $9,000 and 11,000.

“It’s a big loss for the church. Christmas is one of our biggest days,” Robinson told WLS-TV .

The robbery is impacting many church services, including a soup kitchen which feeds the homeless three times a week, and education programs such as for arts and music.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in the hopes that people will make contributions to recoup the church’s loss, WGN-TV reported.

“We’re hoping the community can help us because what we do is help the community, especially through our outreach programs and also through our collaboration with the neighborhood,” Robinson said.