Cubs bring road win streak into game against the Cardinals
Chicago Cubs (37-38, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (31-45, fifth in the NL Central)
London; Sunday, 10:10 a.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (9-4, 2.28 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 6.12 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -162, Cardinals +139; over/under is 11 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.
St. Louis is 13-22 at home and 31-45 overall. The Cardinals have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .323.
Chicago is 37-38 overall and 17-21 in road games. The Cubs have gone 7-11 in games decided by one run.
The teams meet Sunday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 13 home runs, 41 walks and 39 RBI while hitting .287 for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 15-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.
Nico Hoerner has five home runs, 19 walks and 38 RBI while hitting .283 for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 14-for-40 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 17 runs
Cubs: 9-1, .284 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 47 runs
INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (hip), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)
