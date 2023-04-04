Cubs enter matchup against the Reds on losing streak

Chicago Cubs (1-3) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-1)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (0-0); Reds: Luis Cessa (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cubs -132, Reds +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs are looking to end their three-game skid with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati went 62-100 overall and 33-48 at home last season. The Reds averaged 7.8 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.

Chicago had a 74-88 record overall and a 37-44 record in road games last season. The Cubs averaged 2.8 extra base hits per game, including 1.0 home run.

INJURIES: Reds: Jose Garcia: day-to-day (hamstring), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

