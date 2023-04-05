Reds and Cubs play with series tied 1-1

Chicago Cubs (2-3) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-2)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-0); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cubs -110, Reds -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati went 62-100 overall and 33-48 at home a season ago. The Reds pitching staff had a collective 4.86 ERA while averaging 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

Chicago had a 74-88 record overall and a 37-44 record in road games last season. The Cubs scored 4.1 runs per game while allowing 4.5 in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Jose Garcia: day-to-day (hamstring), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

ADVERTISEMENT

Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: day-to-day (wrist), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .