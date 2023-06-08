Cubs play the Angels looking to stop road losing streak

Chicago Cubs (26-35, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-30, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (5-3, 3.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (0-5, 5.15 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -135, Cubs +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will aim to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 17-13 record at home and a 33-30 record overall. The Angels have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .257.

Chicago has an 11-19 record in road games and a 26-35 record overall. The Cubs have a 24-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gio Urshela leads the Angels with a .305 batting average, and has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs, 10 walks and 24 RBI. Brandon Drury is 13-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 21 extra base hits (six doubles, a triple and 14 home runs). Dansby Swanson is 10-for-36 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cubs: 4-6, .188 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .