    Cubs host the Brewers in the season opener

    By The Associated PressMarch 29, 2023 GMT

    Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

    Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-0)

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -142, Cubs +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

    BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs begin the season at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.

    Chicago went 74-88 overall and 37-44 in home games a season ago. The Cubs scored 4.1 runs per game while allowing 4.5 last season.

    Milwaukee had an 86-76 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road last season. The Brewers pitching staff averaged 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.2 runs per game in the 2022 season.

    INJURIES: Cubs: Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Brewers: Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

