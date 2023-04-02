Cubs and Brewers meet in series rubber match

Milwaukee Brewers (1-1) vs. Chicago Cubs (1-1)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cubs -125, Brewers +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Chicago had a 74-88 record overall and a 37-44 record at home last season. The Cubs averaged 8.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .238.

Milwaukee went 86-76 overall and 40-41 in road games last season. The Brewers slugged .408 with a .723 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (labrum), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .