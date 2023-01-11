Wade Miley would earn all bonuses for pitching 150 innings

FILE - Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Wade Miley delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sept. 24, 2022. The Milwaukee Brewers and Miley agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, according to a person familiar with the situation.The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

FILE - Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Wade Miley delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sept. 24, 2022. The Milwaukee Brewers and Miley agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, according to a person familiar with the situation.The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wade Miley would earn all of his $1.5 million in performance bonuses if he pitches 150 innings this season as part of his $4.5 million, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Miley’s agreement, announced Monday , calls for a $3.5 million salary this year and includes a $10 million mutual option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout. He would earn $150,000 for 75 innings, $350,000 for 100 and $500,000 each for 125 and 150.

Miley would get a one-time $250,000 assignment bonus if traded.

He would earn $100,000 for winning a Cy Young Award, $75,000 for finishing second in the voting and $50,000 for third. He also would get $50,000 each for making the All-Star team, winning Comeback Player of the Year or the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman reliever of the year award, or World Series MVP or a Sliver Slugger. He would get $25,000 for a Gold Glove or League Championship Series MVP.

Miley also gets a hotel suite on road trips.

The 36-year-old left-hander was an All-Star with Arizona in 2012 went 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 16 starts with Milwaukee in 2018 as the Brewers won the NL Central title and reached Game 7 of the NL Championship Series. He had a 1.23 ERA in four postseason starts that year.

Miley missed the start of the 2022 season with left elbow inflammation and also was sidelined by a strained throwing shoulder. He went 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA in nine appearances with the Chicago Cubs.

He threw a no-hitter and went 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA while starting 28 games with Cincinnati in 2021. Miley is 99-94 with a 4.13 ERA.

