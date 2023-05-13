Cubs bring 1-0 series lead over Twins into game 2

Chicago Cubs (19-19, third in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (21-18, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 3.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (5-1, 2.45 ERA, .84 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -171, Cubs +145; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 12-8 at home and 21-18 overall. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.36 ERA, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Chicago has gone 8-8 in road games and 19-19 overall. The Cubs have the second-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .344.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 RBI for the Twins. Max Kepler is 6-for-37 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with a .311 batting average, and has 11 doubles, four home runs, 29 walks and 18 RBI. Dansby Swanson is 10-for-42 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .162 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by six runs

Cubs: 4-6, .254 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (lower body), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Sampson: 15-Day IL (right meniscus), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .