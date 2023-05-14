Twins and Cubs meet with series tied 1-1

Chicago Cubs (19-20, third in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (22-18, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-3, 2.28 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Twins: Louie Varland (0-0, 4.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -113, Cubs -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Minnesota has a 13-8 record at home and a 22-18 record overall. The Twins have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .393.

Chicago is 19-20 overall and 8-9 on the road. The Cubs are 18-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 16 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and eight home runs). Carlos Correa is 8-for-43 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 12 home runs while slugging .607. Ian Happ is 13-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .190 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs: 4-6, .250 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Sampson: 15-Day IL (right meniscus), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .