Twins and Cubs meet with series tied 1-1
Chicago Cubs (19-20, third in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (22-18, first in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-3, 2.28 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Twins: Louie Varland (0-0, 4.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -113, Cubs -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.
Minnesota has a 13-8 record at home and a 22-18 record overall. The Twins have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .393.
Chicago is 19-20 overall and 8-9 on the road. The Cubs are 18-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 16 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and eight home runs). Carlos Correa is 8-for-43 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.
Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 12 home runs while slugging .607. Ian Happ is 13-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .190 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs
Cubs: 4-6, .250 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by two runs
INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Cubs: Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Sampson: 15-Day IL (right meniscus), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.