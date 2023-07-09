FILE - A view of the main entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded BBC in London, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Senior British politicians on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the BBC to rapidly investigate a complaint that a leading presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos. The publicly funded national broadcaster is under pressure after The Sun newspaper reported allegations that the male presenter gave a youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Sports

Cubs score 6 runs late to rally for 7-4 win over Yankees

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Adbert Alzolay reacts as his final pitch is lined out to give his team a win in a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Adbert Alzolay reacts as his final pitch is lined out to give his team a win in a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulls relief pitcher Nick Ramirez in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Chicago Cubs pitcher Michael Fulmer warms up for the eighth inning, before a rain delay was called for a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Yankees grounds crew John Salcedo, left, and Carlos Blanco cover the pitchers mount, during a rain delay during a baseball game between the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Chicago Cubs' Tucker Barnhart swings at a pitch that grounds out to second during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
By LARRY FLEISHER
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Yan Gomes hit a tying pinch-hit two-run single in the seventh inning following a fielding error by second baseman Gleyber Torres and Seiya Suzuki hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth and the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 7-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Mike Tauchman opened the eighth with a single off Ron Marinaccio (4-4) before Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ walked.

Suzuki, who homered in the fifth for Chicago’s only hit off Domingo Germán, followed with a sacrifice fly off Clay Holmes and Tauchman easily scored when right fielder Giancarlo Stanton’s throw was slightly up the line.

Hoerner scored the sixth run when Holmes threw a wild pitch over catcher Kyle Higashioka’s glove to the backstop and Tucker Barnhart added an RBI double in the ninth.

The Cubs (42-47) won for the fifth time in 14 games since getting to within a game of .500 following a 9-1 win over St. Louis June 24 in London.

Chicago rallied late after a frustrating opening inning when starter Kyle Hendricks was called for a pitch clock violation before his first pitch and manager David Ross was ejected two batters into the game.

Germán was lifted after only 74 pitches after allowing a walk to Happ to start the seventh and things unraveled for the Yankees.

With one out, reliever Ian Hamilton allowed a single to Cody Bellinger, Christopher Morel hit a potential double play grounder to Torres, who misplayed it for a fielding error as the runners advanced to second and third.

Tommy Kahnle allowed a run-scoring groundout to Jared Young and was one strike away from getting out of the inning before Gomes batted for Patrick Wisdom and blooped in a single in front of center fielder Harrison Bader.

Julian Merryweather (2-0) retired Billy McKinney with two on in the seventh to set it up for Chicago’s rally.

Following a 23-minute rain delay, Michael Fulmer pitched the eighth and Adbert Alzolay needed seven pitches in the ninth to secure his seventh save.

Germán pitched four hitless innings until Suzuki hit a drive to left that eluded McKinney.

McKinney ran back and attempted to make a leaping catch but the ball went slightly out of his reach and landed in the glove of a fan sitting in the first row.

Rookie Anthony Volpe hit a two-run homer and Higashioka followed with a solo shot to gave the Yankees a 4-1 lead in the sixth.

Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI double after an eventful start to the game.

Hendricks was called for a violation before throwing his first pitch to Torres.

Ross was ejected for the fourth time this season and second time in five days when he argued a pitch that plate umpire Alex MacKay called a ball, giving Stanton a 2-0 count.

A YES Network mic caught Ross saying: “You’ve gotta be better. You got one (expletive) game before you get a break and you’re that (expletive) bad already?”

Hendricks allowed four runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Two days after being transferred to the 60-day IL, LHP Nestor Cortes (rotator cuff inflammation) threw 20 pitches in live batting practice to OF Greg Allen, who is recovering from a strained right hip. Cortes will next throw Thursday in Tampa at the minor league facility followed by July 17 in Anaheim.… RHP Jonathan Loáisiga (right elbow inflammation) threw about 10 pitches in a light bullpen session, his first since undergoing arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone spur on May 2.

UP NEXT

Cubs: host Boston in the opener of a three-game series Friday night.

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón will make his second start in the opener of a three-game series at Colorado on Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports