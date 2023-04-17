Athletics bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (8-6, second in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (3-13, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (0-0); Athletics: Kyle Muller (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cubs -143, Athletics +122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Chicago Cubs as losers of four in a row.

Oakland has a 2-7 record at home and a 3-13 record overall. The Athletics are 1-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago has a 3-2 record on the road and an 8-6 record overall. The Cubs have hit 18 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .000 batting average, 8.79 ERA, outscored by 44 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .000 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Domingo Acevedo: 15-Day IL (back), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

