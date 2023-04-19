Cubs try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Athletics

Chicago Cubs (10-6, second in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (3-15, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (2-0, 1.42 ERA, .84 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-2, 11.30 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cubs -172, Athletics +148; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs visit the Oakland Athletics trying to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Oakland is 3-15 overall and 2-9 in home games. The Athletics have a 1-13 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Chicago is 5-2 on the road and 10-6 overall. Cubs pitchers have a collective 3.14 ERA, which ranks fifth in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has two doubles and three home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 12-for-30 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has three doubles and three home runs for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 10-for-38 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .242 batting average, 7.86 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .296 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (hamstring), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Domingo Acevedo: 15-Day IL (back), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .