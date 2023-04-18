Bellinger leads Cubs against the Athletics after 5-hit outing

Chicago Cubs (9-6, second in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (3-14, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-1, 1.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (0-2, 10.20 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cubs -175, Athletics +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Oakland Athletics after Cody Bellinger’s five-hit game on Monday.

Oakland is 3-14 overall and 2-8 at home. The Athletics have a 1-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has a 9-6 record overall and a 4-2 record on the road. The Cubs have hit 20 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with four home runs while slugging .676. Esteury Ruiz is 13-for-34 with a double and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Bellinger has three doubles and three home runs for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 9-for-36 with six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .245 batting average, 8.79 ERA, outscored by 49 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .297 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Domingo Acevedo: 15-Day IL (back), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .