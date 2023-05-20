Phillies aim to break losing streak in game against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (20-24, third in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (20-24, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (0-2, 6.29 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-3, 4.53 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -169, Cubs +144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Chicago Cubs after losing five games in a row.

Philadelphia has an 11-8 record in home games and a 20-24 record overall. The Phillies have hit 45 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

Chicago is 9-13 in road games and 20-24 overall. The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.98.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles, five home runs and 26 RBI while hitting .300 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 13-for-34 with six doubles over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has eight doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 14-for-39 with two doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cubs: 3-7, .262 batting average, 6.66 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Cubs: Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .