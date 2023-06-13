Cubs host the Pirates to open 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (34-30, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (28-37, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (1-2, 4.23 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (1-4, 6.80 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cubs -143, Pirates +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates to begin a three-game series.

Chicago has a 28-37 record overall and a 15-16 record at home. The Cubs have a 15-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh has a 34-30 record overall and a 16-14 record in road games. Pirates pitchers have a collective 4.07 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 15 doubles and four home runs for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 7-for-37 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, eight home runs and 23 RBI for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 10-for-34 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .177 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Pirates: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cubs: Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .