Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates meet in game 2 of series

Pittsburgh Pirates (34-31, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-37, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD; Cubs: Drew Smyly (5-4, 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 1-0 series lead.

Chicago has a 29-37 record overall and a 16-16 record in home games. The Cubs rank ninth in the NL with 74 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Pittsburgh is 34-31 overall and 16-15 in road games. The Pirates have a 24-8 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago with 14 home runs while slugging .473. Christopher Morel is 4-for-27 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jack Suwinski leads the Pirates with 15 home runs while slugging .557. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 19-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .204 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .264 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .