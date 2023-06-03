Cubs meet the Padres with 1-0 series lead

Chicago Cubs (25-31, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (26-31, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (5-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (3-4, 4.61 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -115, Cubs -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs meet the San Diego Padres with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego is 12-16 at home and 26-31 overall. The Padres have a 13-23 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Chicago is 25-31 overall and 10-15 on the road. The Cubs have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .331.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Cubs are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Padres with 10 home runs while slugging .484. Rougned Odor is 11-for-35 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has eight doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .286 for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 12-for-39 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .199 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Nelson Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Cubs: Justin Steele: day-to-day (forearm), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .