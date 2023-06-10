Giants play the Cubs after Pederson’s 4-hit game

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game

Giants play the Cubs after Pederson’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Chicago Cubs (27-36, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (32-31, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-0); Giants: TBD

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Castellanos, Sosa and Harrison go deep to help the Phillies beat Cubs 8-5
Nick Castellanos, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison homered and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5 on Wednesday night.
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, left, and center fielder Brandon Marsh celebrate the team's 5-1 win over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Brandon Marsh homers twice as Philadelphia Phillies beat Chicago Cubs 5-1
Brandon Marsh homered twice and drove in three runs, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 for their second straight win.
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras follows through as he singles during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, June 25, 2023, in London. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Cardinals rally for 7-5 win over the Cubs to split London series
Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead RBI single that chased Chicago starter Marcus Stroman in the fourth inning and the St.
Fans watch a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs Saturday, June 24, 2023, in London. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Happ homers twice, Steele pitches Cubs over Cardinals 9-1 in MLB’s return to London
Ian Happ hit two solo home runs, Justin Steele struck out eight and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 in Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed return to the British capital.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -118, Cubs -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs after Joc Pederson had four hits against the Cubs on Friday.

San Francisco has a 17-16 record in home games and a 32-31 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Chicago has a 27-36 record overall and a 12-20 record in road games. The Cubs are ninth in the NL with 70 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto ranks fifth on the Giants with 15 extra base hits (three doubles and 12 home runs). Blake Sabol is 8-for-34 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has a .284 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs. Seiya Suzuki is 10-for-37 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .274 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .188 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: J.D. Davis: day-to-day (hip), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Cubs: Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.