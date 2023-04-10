Mariners visit the Cubs to begin 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (4-6) vs. Chicago Cubs (4-4)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (0-0); Cubs: Drew Smyly (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -155, Cubs +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Seattle Mariners on Monday to start a three-game series.

Chicago had a 74-88 record overall and a 37-44 record at home last season. The Cubs averaged 8.0 hits per game last season and totaled 159 home runs.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 44-37 record in road games last season. The Mariners averaged 7.6 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: day-to-day (wrist), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .