St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs meet in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (12-24, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (17-18, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (2-4, 6.29 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (0-2, 4.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cubs -125, Cardinals +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 17-18 overall and 10-10 at home. The Cubs have gone 10-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

St. Louis has gone 6-11 on the road and 12-24 overall. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 19 RBI while hitting .303 for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 12-for-40 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Nolan Gorman leads St. Louis with seven home runs while slugging .500. Paul Goldschmidt is 14-for-42 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .237 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by one run

Cardinals: 2-8, .226 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (hamstring), Adrian Sampson: 15-Day IL (right meniscus), Yan Gomes: 7-Day IL (concussion), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (hand), Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .