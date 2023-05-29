Cubs take home losing streak into matchup against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (39-16, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-30, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (3-1, 4.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (4-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -129, Cubs +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs look to break their four-game home losing streak with a win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Chicago has a 13-15 record in home games and a 22-30 record overall. The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .419.

Tampa Bay is 39-16 overall and 13-10 on the road. The Rays are 29-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 14 doubles, four home runs and 21 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 10-for-37 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 39 RBI for the Rays. Jose Siri is 11-for-36 with a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .225 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Rays: 7-3, .275 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Pete Fairbanks: day-to-day (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .