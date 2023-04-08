Cubs meet the Rangers with 1-0 series lead

Texas Rangers (4-3) vs. Chicago Cubs (3-3)

Chicago; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (0-0); Cubs: Justin Steele (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cubs -121, Rangers +102

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Texas Rangers, leading the series 1-0.

Chicago had a 74-88 record overall and a 37-44 record at home last season. The Cubs averaged 2.8 extra base hits per game, including 1.0 home run.

Texas had a 68-94 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Rangers slugged .395 with a .696 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: day-to-day (wrist), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (lat), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .