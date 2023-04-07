Cubs play the Rangers in first of 3-game series

Texas Rangers (4-2) vs. Chicago Cubs (2-3)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cubs -124, Rangers +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Texas Rangers on Friday to open a three-game series.

Chicago went 74-88 overall and 37-44 in home games last season. The Cubs scored 4.1 runs per game while giving up 4.5 last season.

Texas went 68-94 overall and 34-47 in road games last season. The Rangers slugged .395 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 1.2 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: day-to-day (wrist), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Josh Smith: day-to-day (face), Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (lat), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (leg), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

