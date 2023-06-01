June 1, 2023 GMT
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|594¼
|617½
|593
|610
|+15¾
|Sep
|608
|630
|607
|623
|+15
|Dec
|626¾
|648
|626
|642
|+15¼
|Mar
|643¼
|661
|643¼
|656½
|+14½
|May
|651½
|667½
|651½
|664½
|+14¾
|Jul
|657
|671½
|656¼
|669¼
|+13¼
|Sep
|671¼
|679
|671¼
|678½
|+12¾
|Dec
|683½
|693
|682¾
|689¼
|+10½
|Jul
|675
|675
|675
|675
|+¼
|Est. sales 127,500.
|Wed.'s sales 135,268
|Wed.'s open int 393,707
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|594
|606
|591¾
|593¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|516
|531¼
|514¾
|524
|+7¾
|Dec
|520½
|536½
|520
|529¾
|+8
|Mar
|529¼
|545¾
|529¼
|539½
|+8¼
|May
|536
|550¾
|536
|545½
|+8¾
|Jul
|537¼
|552
|537¼
|546¼
|+8¼
|Sep
|514¼
|521¼
|513½
|516½
|+6½
|Dec
|504
|516½
|503½
|510½
|+5¾
|Mar
|523¼
|524
|520½
|520½
|+7¾
|May
|527½
|527½
|523¼
|523¼
|+7½
|Jul
|520
|528½
|520
|524¼
|+7¾
|Dec
|475
|481¼
|474½
|481¼
|+8
|Jul
|490
|490
|490
|490
|+7¼
|Est. sales 274,474.
|Wed.'s sales 346,675
|Wed.'s open int 1,332,173,
|up 12,968
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|339½
|344
|337¾
|341¾
|+2¾
|Sep
|345¾
|347
|344¾
|345¼
|+¾
|Dec
|353
|353
|347
|351
|+¼
|Mar
|359½
|359½
|359½
|359½
|—1½
|Est. sales 515.
|Wed.'s sales 798
|Wed.'s open int 4,428,
|up 46
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1299¾
|1335¼
|1299¼
|1329¾
|+30
|Aug
|1216½
|1251¼
|1216
|1244½
|+26¾
|Sep
|1151
|1184
|1151
|1177
|+24½
|Nov
|1145½
|1175¾
|1144¼
|1169¼
|+22¾
|Jan
|1155¼
|1185¼
|1155¼
|1178¾
|+21¾
|Mar
|1158¼
|1186
|1157¾
|1179
|+19¼
|May
|1162¼
|1190
|1162¼
|1183
|+18
|Jul
|1170
|1194¼
|1170
|1187
|+17
|Nov
|1134
|1143
|1132¾
|1137¼
|+14¾
|Jan
|1145¾
|1145¾
|1145¾
|1145¾
|+21¼
|Jul
|1117¼
|1117¼
|1117¼
|1117¼
|+3¼
|Nov
|1093
|1100
|1093
|1100
|+13½
|Nov
|1073¾
|1073¾
|1073¾
|1073¾
|+20¾
|Est. sales 232,643.
|Wed.'s sales 277,675
|Wed.'s open int 676,010,
|up 3,528