Preclosing

June 1, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul594¼617½593610+15¾
Sep608630607623+15
Dec626¾648626642+15¼
Mar643¼661643¼656½+14½
May651½667½651½664½+14¾
Jul657671½656¼669¼+13¼
Sep671¼679671¼678½+12¾
Dec683½693682¾689¼+10½
Jul675675675675
Est. sales 127,500. Wed.'s sales 135,268
Wed.'s open int 393,707
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul594606591¾593¾¼
Sep516531¼514¾524+7¾
Dec520½536½520529¾+8
Mar529¼545¾529¼539½+8¼
May536550¾536545½+8¾
Jul537¼552537¼546¼+8¼
Sep514¼521¼513½516½+6½
Dec504516½503½510½+5¾
Mar523¼524520½520½+7¾
May527½527½523¼523¼+7½
Jul520528½520524¼+7¾
Dec475481¼474½481¼+8
Jul490490490490+7¼
Est. sales 274,474. Wed.'s sales 346,675
Wed.'s open int 1,332,173, up 12,968
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul339½344337¾341¾+2¾
Sep345¾347344¾345¼
Dec353353347351
Mar359½359½359½359½—1½
Est. sales 515. Wed.'s sales 798
Wed.'s open int 4,428, up 46
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul1299¾1335¼1299¼1329¾+30
Aug1216½1251¼12161244½+26¾
Sep1151118411511177+24½
Nov1145½1175¾1144¼1169¼+22¾
Jan1155¼1185¼1155¼1178¾+21¾
Mar1158¼11861157¾1179+19¼
May1162¼11901162¼1183+18
Jul11701194¼11701187+17
Nov113411431132¾1137¼+14¾
Jan1145¾1145¾1145¾1145¾+21¼
Jul1117¼1117¼1117¼1117¼+3¼
Nov1093110010931100+13½
Nov1073¾1073¾1073¾1073¾+20¾
Est. sales 232,643. Wed.'s sales 277,675
Wed.'s open int 676,010, up 3,528
