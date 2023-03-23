AP NEWS
    March 23, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May663675½657¼662—1½
    Jul675686½669¼674¾
    Sep685½696¾680¾685¾
    Dec701711½697702¼+1¼
    Mar712722¼708¼714+1½
    May715¾724¾712¼718¼+1¾
    Jul697705½694¼699¾+1¼
    Sep701705701701¾+3¾
    Dec709713704½709½+5
    Mar716½+5½
    May710+7
    Jul704½+7
    Est. sales 98,177. Wed.'s sales 155,669
    Wed.'s open int 381,492, up 11,195
    CORN
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May633644627¼631¾—1¾
    Jul611619¾607½610¾—1
    Sep560566¼557¼560—1¾
    Dec552¾558½549½552¼—2¼
    Mar561567558½561—2¼
    May567572564566¾—1¾
    Jul568¾573¾566569—1½
    Sep544549½543¾546¾+1
    Dec534539¾531½537¼+1¼
    Mar539¾544½538¾544½+1¼
    May546¼+1¼
    Jul546¾+1
    Sep508¾+1
    Dec493¼493¼491492¼
    Jul493¾
    Dec472½472½472472—1
    Est. sales 342,440. Wed.'s sales 326,983
    Wed.'s open int 1,358,431, up 9,059
    OATS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May357½368¾356¾361½—1
    Jul351¾362351¾356¼—1
    Sep360¼362355356—4¼
    Dec374374364½364½—4
    Mar366—4
    May380¼—4
    Jul372¾—4
    Sep368¾—4
    Dec368¾—4
    Mar370¼—4
    Jul353¾—4
    Sep369½—4
    Est. sales 758. Wed.'s sales 465
    Wed.'s open int 4,422
    SOYBEANS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May14501454¼1415¼1419½—29
    Jul142614311393¾1398½—26½
    Aug1379¼1383½1347¾1353½—24½
    Sep1306¼1310¼12781286¾—18
    Nov1273¼1278½12501258—14½
    Jan1278½1283¼1256¼1264¾—13¼
    Mar1272¾1280¼12551264¼—11
    May1274½1279½12601267½—9¾
    Jul1275¼1275½1263¾1270½—9½
    Aug1256—9½
    Sep1232½1232½1228½1228½—9½
    Nov1224¼12321205½1211—12¼
    Jan1233¾1233¾1213¼1213¼—11¼
    Mar12021205½12021205½—11¼
    May1200¾—11¼
    Jul1208¾—11¼
    Aug1198—11¼
    Sep1177¾—11¼
    Nov1145—12
    Jul1141—12
    Nov1107½—15
    Est. sales 320,745. Wed.'s sales 289,943
    Wed.'s open int 704,040, up 7,760
    SOYBEAN OIL
    60,000 lbs; cents per lb
    May54.5654.7751.2852.17—2.47
    Jul54.6954.9251.5052.38—2.37
    Aug54.2454.4651.2452.08—2.22
    Sep53.8153.9250.8851.69—2.14
    Oct53.1453.3450.4751.21—2.09
    Dec53.0453.1250.2750.96—2.06
    Jan52.9052.9050.2950.92—1.94
    Mar52.1552.1750.3850.95—1.82
    May52.1052.1050.8751.08—1.71
    Jul52.0552.0551.0551.19—1.63
    Aug52.5052.5051.0651.12—1.57
    Sep51.9051.9050.4651.02—1.48
    Oct51.5551.5750.7850.78—1.44
    Dec51.5051.5050.6950.77—1.41
    Jan50.7050.7050.6850.68—1.39
    Mar51.1551.1550.5050.50—1.37
    May50.45—1.36
    Jul50.51—1.28
    Aug50.53—1.24
    Sep50.49—1.28
    Oct50.41—1.28
    Dec50.38—1.27
    Jul50.29—1.27
    Oct50.28—1.27
    Dec50.14—1.27
    Est. sales 208,064. Wed.'s sales 146,493
    Wed.'s open int 455,401
    SOYBEAN MEAL
    100 tons; dollars per ton
    May453.10455.30437.40438.30—13.30
    Jul447.80450.40433.60434.50—12.40
    Aug436.30438.90424.70425.30—10.30
    Sep420.90424.80412.10412.50—8.30
    Oct409.50412.20401.60402.10—7.20
    Dec406.40409.30398.60399.10—7.10
    Jan400.70402.90393.50393.90—6.80
    Mar390.50392.50384.00384.00—6.40
    May384.60386.80379.40379.40—5.00
    Jul383.00383.00378.80378.80—3.70
    Aug379.00379.00375.00375.90—2.80
    Sep370.30372.60370.30372.60—1.40
    Oct367.30—.20
    Dec366.60+.10
    Jan361.00+.40
    Mar358.10—.50
    May358.60+.20
    Jul362.30+.20
    Aug360.20+.20
    Sep356.20+.20
    Oct356.10
    Dec355.30
    Jul353.80
    Oct353.80
    Dec348.20
    Est. sales 192,494. Wed.'s sales 136,224
    Wed.'s open int 427,558
