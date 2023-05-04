AP NEWS
May 4, 2023

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May624625¼624625¼—1
Jul642647½629¼638¾—1
Sep654658¼640¼650¾
Dec670674¼656½666¼½
Mar681¾685668677¾¼
May687¾690¼674680¾—3½
Jul688¾688¾674½681¼—3¼
Dec711¾711¾701¼703½—8
Est. sales 61,711. Wed.'s sales 149,514
Wed.'s open int 373,338
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May642¼649½637½639½—5¾
Jul588½592579583—5½
Sep531¾534¾524½527¾—4
Dec531533¼522¾526¼—4¼
Mar540543¼533¼536¼—4¼
May546½549¼539½542¼—4¼
Jul550552½542¾545¼—4¾
Sep527527522½523—4¾
Dec519523½515517¼—3¼
Mar527527522522—5½
Dec484½484½480480½—2
Dec462462462462—8
Est. sales 137,842. Wed.'s sales 335,075
Wed.'s open int 1,227,035, up 3,081
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul311½314¾310¼312½+2¼
Sep319¾319¾319319+1¾
Est. sales 147. Wed.'s sales 366
Wed.'s open int 5,315, up 141
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May1448144814401440—8
Jul1415¼142214051406½—11
Aug13601363½1347¾1348½—13¼
Sep1292¾1293½12781278½—14¼
Nov12721273¾1258¼1259—13¼
Jan12821283½1268¼1269—13¼
Mar1284¼1286½12721272¾—13¾
May12911291¼12771277¾—14¼
Jul1295129512811281—14½
Nov1233¾1236¾1225¾1225¾—13
Est. sales 77,953. Wed.'s sales 226,873
Wed.'s open int 600,635
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May52.3152.3952.3152.38+.01
Jul52.4053.2352.1852.76+.12
Aug52.1852.9351.9752.53+.13
Sep51.8952.5551.6352.16+.10
Oct51.2952.0451.1651.69+.10
Dec51.2051.7250.8551.32+.01
Jan51.0351.5150.7351.18+.04
Mar50.8551.3450.7050.94—.06
May50.6851.1150.6750.82—.07
Est. sales 41,562. Wed.'s sales 132,933
Wed.'s open int 475,173, up 2,626
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May425.00425.80420.70421.10—6.70
Jul424.00425.30418.20418.20—6.70
Aug418.50419.70412.60412.60—6.00
Sep409.30410.10403.10403.10—5.70
Oct400.60401.70394.80394.80—5.30
Dec398.80399.80392.90392.90—5.40
Jan397.20398.00391.10391.10—5.40
Mar392.10393.10386.50386.50—5.20
May389.60389.60384.30384.30—4.40
Jul389.00390.00383.90383.90—4.50
Aug386.50386.50382.00382.10—3.90
Sep383.50385.20383.50385.20+2.60
Oct380.40380.40380.40380.40+3.70
Dec377.50377.50377.50377.50+.90
Est. sales 44,349. Wed.'s sales 119,132
Wed.'s open int 430,656, up 2,643
