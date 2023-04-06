AP NEWS
    April 6, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May682¼685671¼675½—6½
    Jul695697½684¼688—6¾
    Sep708711697¼700¾—7½
    Dec727¾729¼715½719½—7
    Mar740740727¼731—7¼
    May742¼742¼732¾734¼—7¼
    Jul725725715718¾—6¼
    Sep720720¾720720¾—6
    Dec730730727¾728—5½
    Mar733—5½
    May726½—5½
    Jul721—5½
    Est. sales 115,305. Wed.'s sales 116,348
    Wed.'s open int 386,278, up 10,279
    CORN
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May652¼652½641¾643½—9¼
    Jul627627¼619619¾—7¾
    Sep568¼569½563564¼—5
    Dec559¼560½555¼556¾—4
    Mar567¼568563¼564½—3¾
    May571¾573¼568½569¾—3½
    Jul573½574¾570¼571½—3¼
    Sep547¼547¼544545—1
    Dec534¼536¼533½535
    Mar541¾
    May543¼
    Jul542¾544¼542¾544¼
    Sep502½
    Dec486¼487485½487
    Jul488½
    Dec466¼
    Est. sales 271,649. Wed.'s sales 310,738
    Wed.'s open int 1,329,053
    OATS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May341344½334¼340¼+2¼
    Jul335¾343¾332336¼+3½
    Sep336½345½336½340+3¼
    Dec352¼358346½349¾+3¼
    Mar354354¼353¾353¾+2½
    May363½+2
    Jul356+2
    Sep351¼+2
    Dec351¼+2
    Mar352¾+2
    Jul336¼+2
    Sep352+2
    Est. sales 688. Wed.'s sales 845
    Wed.'s open int 4,481, up 105
    SOYBEANS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May15101510¼1483¼1492½—18½
    Jul1478½1479¾1455¾1462½—15¼
    Aug1424¾1427½1405¾1412½—11¾
    Sep1347¾1351¼1332¼1338¼—9
    Nov13161320¼1303¾1309¾—6¼
    Jan1322¼1326½1310½1316¼—6
    Mar1315¾1319¾1305¼1310½—5½
    May1316½1317½1306¾1312¼—5¼
    Jul1320¼1320¼1310¼1315¼—5
    Aug1302—3¾
    Sep1264½—3¾
    Nov125012511243¾1249—2¼
    Jan1248¾—2½
    Mar1237½—2½
    May1230½
    Jul1233¼1239¾1222½1232½—2½
    Aug1221¾—2½
    Sep1201½—2½
    Nov1173—2½
    Jul1169—2½
    Nov1135½—2½
    Est. sales 238,536. Wed.'s sales 278,013
    Wed.'s open int 733,435
    SOYBEAN OIL
    60,000 lbs; cents per lb
    May55.2255.3454.0454.53—.69
    Jul55.4455.5754.2854.73—.71
    Aug55.1755.2954.0654.49—.68
    Sep54.8554.8953.7054.13—.66
    Oct54.4154.4153.3053.69—.64
    Dec54.2754.2753.0853.48—.62
    Jan54.0454.0453.0053.41—.60
    Mar53.7753.8652.9253.39—.58
    May53.7453.8052.9553.39—.57
    Jul53.2853.7953.2253.42—.58
    Aug53.5353.5353.3153.31—.58
    Sep53.5053.5053.1553.15—.57
    Oct52.90—.58
    Dec52.6053.1552.6052.87—.57
    Jan52.79—.55
    Mar52.60—.54
    May52.60—.55
    Jul52.62—.56
    Aug52.56—.56
    Sep52.55—.56
    Oct52.43—.56
    Dec52.45—.56
    Jul52.36—.56
    Oct52.35—.56
    Dec52.21—.56
    Est. sales 158,653. Wed.'s sales 118,320
    Wed.'s open int 486,529, up 2,576
    SOYBEAN MEAL
    100 tons; dollars per ton
    May450.60455.40445.40454.30+3.70
    Jul447.00450.30442.80449.70+2.90
    Aug438.30441.10435.20440.90+2.30
    Sep426.90428.40423.70428.30+1.30
    Oct417.60418.00413.80417.10—.40
    Dec415.50415.60411.00414.30—1.10
    Jan410.90411.00406.70409.90—1.00
    Mar401.20401.50397.60401.00—.20
    May396.50396.60393.30396.60+.70
    Jul395.30395.90393.50395.90+1.30
    Aug391.60391.70390.40391.70+1.00
    Sep387.30387.30386.00387.10+1.10
    Oct378.70380.40378.70379.70+1.00
    Dec379.40380.30376.00378.40+1.00
    Jan375.70+1.00
    Mar372.80+1.00
    May372.40+1.00
    Jul372.40+1.00
    Aug370.30+1.00
    Sep366.30+1.00
    Oct365.50+1.00
    Dec364.70+1.00
    Jul363.20+1.00
    Oct363.20+1.00
    Dec357.60+1.00
    Est. sales 144,226. Wed.'s sales 111,987
    Wed.'s open int 438,949, up 2,343
