AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Open

April 20, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May683684¾669677¼—4½
Jul695696680¼688½—4¼
Sep705706½690¾698¾—5
Dec721¼721¼706½714¾—5
Mar728¼729¾715¾722½—7
May731½731½718724¼—7¼
Jul718718704½710¼—6¼
Est. sales 48,945. Wed.'s sales 104,034
Wed.'s open int 378,314
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May672674663665¼—7
Jul636½637¼625627¾—8¾
Sep568568¾559½561¼—7¼
Dec562563½554½556¼—6¾
Mar570571½563¼564½—6¾
May575575568½569½—6¾
Jul576¼577570¼571¼—6¾
Sep551551548548½—4¾
Dec543543¼538538¾—5½
Mar549549546546—5½
Dec496½496½494495—1¾
Dec477477475475—2¼
Est. sales 173,790. Wed.'s sales 307,179
Wed.'s open int 1,313,138
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May347½347½341¼345¼—2
Jul340½342¼337340½—1
Sep344¼345¾344¼345¾—2
Est. sales 600. Wed.'s sales 792
Wed.'s open int 4,839
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May150515061488¼1489¼—17¼
Jul1476½14771460¾1462¼—16½
Aug142114211403¾1405—18¼
Sep1334½13351319¼1320½—15¾
Nov13081308¾1293¾1295¼—13¼
Jan1312¾13151300½1302—13¼
Mar1307¼1309½1295¾1297¼—12¾
May1309¼1309¼1297½1298¼—13
Jul1308¾1308¾1299¼1299¼—14
Nov1241½1241½12321232¼—13½
Nov1169116911691169
Est. sales 136,322. Wed.'s sales 245,290
Wed.'s open int 686,265, up 3,104
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May55.0255.3454.1854.44—.58
Jul55.1055.4954.2954.58—.58
Aug54.6155.0653.9554.18—.61
Sep54.3954.5853.5153.70—.65
Oct53.7754.0152.9453.10—.71
Dec53.4253.6452.5652.74—.76
Jan53.0053.3552.3252.51—.78
Mar52.9953.1452.2352.35—.79
May52.9053.0352.2752.27—.76
Sep52.3652.3652.3652.36—.29
Oct52.0352.0352.0352.03—.33
Est. sales 61,276. Wed.'s sales 108,564
Wed.'s open int 476,796
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May454.60455.10448.60449.70—4.70
Jul452.00452.50445.90447.20—4.80
Aug442.10443.70436.80437.70—4.50
Sep429.90430.00423.70424.50—4.00
Oct419.70420.00414.30414.90—3.70
Dec417.00417.90412.20413.50—2.90
Jan414.30414.40409.30410.70—2.50
Mar404.00404.30400.70402.00—2.00
May397.90398.60395.60396.90—1.50
Jul397.90397.90394.60395.60—.90
Oct379.30379.30379.30379.30—3.10
Est. sales 64,740. Wed.'s sales 125,110
Wed.'s open int 456,317, up 2,018
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.