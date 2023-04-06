AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Preclosing

April 6, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May682¼685671¼673¼—8¾
Jul695697½684¼686¼—8½
Sep708711697¼699½—8¾
Dec727¾729¼715½717½—9
Mar740740727¼729—9¼
May742¼742¼734735—6½
Jul725725715716—9
Dec730730730730—3½
Est. sales 93,465. Wed.'s sales 116,348
Wed.'s open int 386,278, up 10,279
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May652¼652½641¾643¾—9
Jul627627¼619620—7½
Sep568¼569½563¼564¼—5
Dec559¼560½555¼557—3¾
Mar567¼568563¼565—3¼
May571¾573¼568½570—3¼
Jul573½574¾570½571¾—3
Sep547¼547¼544544¾—1¼
Dec534¼536¼533½534¾¼
Jul542¾542¾542¾542¾¾
Dec486¼487485½485½¾
Est. sales 225,242. Wed.'s sales 310,738
Wed.'s open int 1,329,053
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May341344½334¼343¼+5¼
Jul335¾343¾332342+9¼
Sep336½345½336½345½+8¾
Dec352¼358346½358+11½
Mar354354¼354354¼+3
Est. sales 591. Wed.'s sales 845
Wed.'s open int 4,481, up 105
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May15101510¼1483¼1493½—17½
Jul1478½1479¾1455¾1462¾—15
Aug1424¾1427½1405¾1413—11¼
Sep1347¾1351¼1332¼1337¾—9½
Nov13161320¼1303¾1309—7
Jan1322¼1326½1310½1315¼—7
Mar1315¾1319¾1305¼1309¼—6¾
May1316½1317½1306¾1310¾—6¾
Jul1320¼1320¼1310¼1310¼—10
Nov125012511243¾1248½—2¾
Jul1233¼1239¾1222½1222½—12½
Est. sales 215,214. Wed.'s sales 278,013
Wed.'s open int 733,435
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.