    May 11, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May617½617½614¼614¼—14
    Jul640640¾625½627¼—14
    Sep651¼652½637¼639—13½
    Dec667669654¼656¼—12¾
    Mar677½680¼666½668½—12¼
    May683½685673¼675¼—11½
    Jul685½686½674676¼—11
    Sep692692684¾686¼—11
    Dec709¼709¼699¼701¼—10¾
    Mar711½—10¾
    May714—10¾
    Jul704¼—10¾
    Est. sales 85,833. Wed.'s sales 96,875
    Wed.'s open int 367,763, up 633
    CORN
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May641¾648632632½—13
    Jul591592¾580¾582¼—11¾
    Sep520¾520¾513½515—7¾
    Dec518¾519¼512½513¾—7
    Mar528½528½522½523¾—6¾
    May534¼534½529530¼—6
    Jul536536¾532533¾—5½
    Sep514514510¼512½—4
    Dec510½510½505506¾—6
    Mar513½514¼512¼514¼—5¾
    May514¼516½514¼516½—5½
    Jul515½517¼515½517¼—5½
    Sep476—5½
    Dec472½472½471½471¾—5¼
    Jul482½—2¾
    Dec461½461½460½460½—2¾
    Est. sales 284,262. Wed.'s sales 356,403
    Wed.'s open int 1,278,189, up 8,315
    OATS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May328¼—3½
    Jul333½336322¼333—4½
    Sep328¼339328339¾
    Dec343½347¾340347½
    Mar351¾358350358+1¼
    May364+1¼
    Jul356¼+1¼
    Sep351½+1¼
    Dec351½+1¼
    Mar353+1¼
    Jul329—3
    Sep344¾—3
    Est. sales 542. Wed.'s sales 386
    Wed.'s open int 4,501
    SOYBEANS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May1437¾144614201443¼+6¾
    Jul14031413½1385¼1405½+1½
    Aug133613441319¾1337¼
    Sep1267½1272¾1251¾1268
    Nov125012531234½1248—2¾
    Jan1259¾1261¾1244¾1257¾—3¼
    Mar1264½1265½1249½1261½—4
    May1269½127112551267¼—4½
    Jul1273¾1274¾1261½1271¼—4¾
    Aug1259¼1260½1259¼1260½—3¾
    Sep1234¼—1¾
    Nov1220½1224¼12051222
    Jan1223½
    Mar1214½+2¾
    May1205½1205½12051205
    Jul1210½1210½1209¼1209¼
    Aug1198½
    Sep1177½
    Nov11621162½11621162½+2¾
    Jul1158½+2¾
    Nov1111+2¾
    Est. sales 195,779. Wed.'s sales 151,750
    Wed.'s open int 625,811, up 7,067
    SOYBEAN OIL
    60,000 lbs; cents per lb
    May50.91—.94
    Jul52.0552.2451.0851.15—.90
    Aug51.8051.9950.8650.95—.88
    Sep51.4551.5850.5150.59—.87
    Oct50.9951.1450.1150.16—.85
    Dec50.7050.8749.8549.92—.82
    Jan50.4750.5749.7149.78—.80
    Mar50.3850.5049.5649.60—.78
    May50.1750.1949.4449.50—.75
    Jul50.1150.1149.3949.44—.75
    Aug49.9549.9549.2549.25—.73
    Sep49.7549.7549.0149.01—.73
    Oct49.4049.4048.7048.70—.73
    Dec49.3049.3048.6348.63—.72
    Jan48.53—.71
    Mar48.5048.5048.4648.46—.63
    May48.5048.5048.5048.50—.57
    Jul48.5048.5248.5048.52—.57
    Aug48.42—.51
    Sep48.43—.54
    Oct48.25—.57
    Dec48.7348.7348.2548.25—.63
    Jul48.16—.63
    Oct48.15—.63
    Dec48.01—.63
    Est. sales 146,913. Wed.'s sales 112,119
    Wed.'s open int 492,732, up 9,630
    SOYBEAN MEAL
    100 tons; dollars per ton
    May415.00427.20415.00426.60+8.70
    Jul419.50432.60416.30431.40+11.90
    Aug413.80423.90410.50423.00+9.20
    Sep403.60410.80400.00409.90+6.20
    Oct394.70399.30391.10398.60+3.80
    Dec392.90396.60388.30395.30+2.80
    Jan390.50393.60386.50392.70+2.10
    Mar385.20388.30382.00387.40+1.60
    May382.70384.60379.00383.90+1.40
    Jul381.00383.70378.60382.70+1.00
    Aug378.50379.80376.00379.80+1.00
    Sep374.10375.90374.00375.90+.80
    Oct368.20370.30367.10370.30+.90
    Dec369.70370.20369.70370.20+.90
    Jan368.70—.20
    Mar365.80—.20
    May365.40—.20
    Jul365.40—.20
    Aug363.30—.20
    Sep359.30—.20
    Oct358.50—.20
    Dec357.70—.20
    Jul356.20—.20
    Oct356.20—.20
    Dec350.60—.20
    Est. sales 177,290. Wed.'s sales 98,050
    Wed.'s open int 454,225, up 3,641
