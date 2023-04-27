AP NEWS
    April 27, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May628¾630¾610½614¾—12½
    Jul643¾645½625½629¼—12¾
    Sep655657¾637640¾—13½
    Dec673674½654658—13¾
    Mar684½685¼665669¼—13¼
    May687687669673½—12¾
    Jul682¼682¼664¾670¾—11¼
    Sep680½680½677¾680—10½
    Dec699½699½691¼693¾—8½
    Mar704½—6
    May705¾—4
    Jul695¼696695696—1¼
    Est. sales 146,175. Wed.'s sales 110,478
    Wed.'s open int 363,741
    CORN
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May642644¼621¾627—14½
    Jul601¾602½580½581½—19½
    Sep548548530¼530¾—15¾
    Dec543½544530¼530¾—12¾
    Mar553553¾540540¾—12¼
    May559½560547547¾—11¾
    Jul563¼563¾551¼551¾—11½
    Sep535535529½529½—8½
    Dec528529520½522—6¾
    Mar528¾530528529—7¼
    May528530½528530½—7¾
    Jul535535529¾531¾—6½
    Sep490—6½
    Dec484½486¼483¾484½—2
    Jul494¾—2
    Dec472472471½471½—1¾
    Est. sales 511,415. Wed.'s sales 301,959
    Wed.'s open int 1,214,458
    OATS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May322322305306¼—16¼
    Jul328½330311314¼—12¼
    Sep334334½320¼320½—12½
    Dec345¼345¼329½332—13
    Mar342342¼342342¼—13
    May348¼—13
    Jul340¾—13
    Sep336—13
    Dec336—13
    Mar337½—13
    Jul321—13
    Sep336¾—13
    Est. sales 1,128. Wed.'s sales 1,162
    Wed.'s open int 4,687
    SOYBEANS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May143514431420¾1426¾—9¼
    Jul1414¾1417¼1401¾1403¾—11
    Aug1363¼13651350½1351—12¼
    Sep1287¼12891274¾1275¼—12
    Nov1266¾1268¼1254¾1255½—11¼
    Jan1273½1275¼1262½1263½—10¾
    Mar127012721260½1262—8¾
    May1273¾127512641265½—7¾
    Jul1273¼1274¼12671269—7½
    Aug1260¼1260¼1257¾1257¾—7¾
    Sep1226¼1226¼1225¾1226—2¾
    Nov12151215¾1208½1211¾—3
    Jan1212¼—3
    Mar1201—3
    May1192½—3
    Jul1195¾—3½
    Aug1185—3½
    Sep1164—3½
    Nov1134½1137¼1134½1136¼—3
    Jul1132¼—3
    Nov1089—3
    Est. sales 210,884. Wed.'s sales 276,368
    Wed.'s open int 604,909
    SOYBEAN OIL
    60,000 lbs; cents per lb
    May52.1452.1450.3750.78—1.30
    Jul52.5552.6150.5750.83—1.67
    Aug52.2152.2850.3750.63—1.61
    Sep51.8551.9550.0850.34—1.56
    Oct51.3451.4549.6449.90—1.52
    Dec51.1751.1949.3449.64—1.49
    Jan50.9750.9849.2549.55—1.43
    Mar50.8450.8449.1849.47—1.38
    May50.3050.4349.2149.40—1.34
    Jul50.4050.5849.2649.43—1.28
    Aug50.0050.0049.2949.29—1.28
    Sep50.0050.0049.0049.10—1.27
    Oct49.5049.5048.8448.84—1.26
    Dec49.5049.8148.7948.79—1.26
    Jan48.71—1.26
    Mar48.55—1.29
    May48.55—1.25
    Jul48.56—1.24
    Aug48.45—1.21
    Sep48.45—1.22
    Oct48.29—1.22
    Dec49.2349.2348.3348.33—1.24
    Jul48.24—1.24
    Oct48.23—1.24
    Dec48.09—1.24
    Est. sales 153,811. Wed.'s sales 146,629
    Wed.'s open int 468,378
    SOYBEAN MEAL
    100 tons; dollars per ton
    May427.00428.50422.00427.90+1.90
    Jul428.00428.20422.00427.40
    Aug421.00422.30417.30421.50+.20
    Sep411.90412.40408.60411.60
    Oct404.10404.30401.10403.60—.10
    Dec402.80402.90399.50401.90—.70
    Jan400.20400.30397.30399.60—.70
    Mar392.90394.10390.40393.40—.30
    May389.00389.60387.10389.60—.50
    Jul386.80392.40386.60388.80—.90
    Aug386.60387.70385.30385.80—1.50
    Sep380.80387.80380.80381.90—2.00
    Oct375.00381.70374.20375.30—2.20
    Dec374.90381.10374.00375.10—2.00
    Jan374.40—2.00
    Mar371.50—2.00
    May371.10—2.00
    Jul371.10—2.00
    Aug369.00—2.00
    Sep365.00—2.00
    Oct364.20—2.00
    Dec363.40—2.00
    Jul361.90—2.00
    Oct361.90—2.00
    Dec356.30—2.00
    Est. sales 125,064. Wed.'s sales 15,053
    Wed.'s open int 433,703
