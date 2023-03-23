AP NEWS
March 23, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May663675½657¼662—1½
Jul675686½669¼674¾
Sep685½696¾680¾685¾
Dec701711½697702¼+1¼
Mar712722¼708¼714+1½
May715¾724¾712¼718¼+1¾
Jul697705½694¼699¾+1¼
Sep701705701701¾+3¾
Dec709713704½709½+5
Mar716½+5½
May710+7
Jul704½+7
Est. sales 98,177. Wed.'s sales 155,669
Wed.'s open int 381,492, up 11,195
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May633644627¼631¾—1¾
Jul611619¾607½610¾—1
Sep560566¼557¼560—1¾
Dec552¾558½549½552¼—2¼
Mar561567558½561—2¼
May567572564566¾—1¾
Jul568¾573¾566569—1½
Sep544549½543¾546¾+1
Dec534539¾531½537¼+1¼
Mar539¾544½538¾544½+1¼
May546¼+1¼
Jul546¾+1
Sep508¾+1
Dec493¼493¼491492¼
Jul493¾
Dec472½472½472472—1
Est. sales 342,440. Wed.'s sales 326,983
Wed.'s open int 1,358,431, up 9,059
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May357½368¾356¾361½—1
Jul351¾362351¾356¼—1
Sep360¼362355356—4¼
Dec374374364½364½—4
Mar366—4
May380¼—4
Jul372¾—4
Sep368¾—4
Dec368¾—4
Mar370¼—4
Jul353¾—4
Sep369½—4
Est. sales 758. Wed.'s sales 465
Wed.'s open int 4,422
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May14501454¼1415¼1419½—29
Jul142614311393¾1398½—26½
Aug1379¼1383½1347¾1353½—24½
Sep1306¼1310¼12781286¾—18
Nov1273¼1278½12501258—14½
Jan1278½1283¼1256¼1264¾—13¼
Mar1272¾1280¼12551264¼—11
May1274½1279½12601267½—9¾
Jul1275¼1275½1263¾1270½—9½
Aug1256—9½
Sep1232½1232½1228½1228½—9½
Nov1224¼12321205½1211—12¼
Jan1233¾1233¾1213¼1213¼—11¼
Mar12021205½12021205½—11¼
May1200¾—11¼
Jul1208¾—11¼
Aug1198—11¼
Sep1177¾—11¼
Nov1145—12
Jul1141—12
Nov1107½—15
Est. sales 320,745. Wed.'s sales 289,943
Wed.'s open int 704,040, up 7,760
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May54.5654.7751.2852.17—2.47
Jul54.6954.9251.5052.38—2.37
Aug54.2454.4651.2452.08—2.22
Sep53.8153.9250.8851.69—2.14
Oct53.1453.3450.4751.21—2.09
Dec53.0453.1250.2750.96—2.06
Jan52.9052.9050.2950.92—1.94
Mar52.1552.1750.3850.95—1.82
May52.1052.1050.8751.08—1.71
Jul52.0552.0551.0551.19—1.63
Aug52.5052.5051.0651.12—1.57
Sep51.9051.9050.4651.02—1.48
Oct51.5551.5750.7850.78—1.44
Dec51.5051.5050.6950.77—1.41
Jan50.7050.7050.6850.68—1.39
Mar51.1551.1550.5050.50—1.37
May50.45—1.36
Jul50.51—1.28
Aug50.53—1.24
Sep50.49—1.28
Oct50.41—1.28
Dec50.38—1.27
Jul50.29—1.27
Oct50.28—1.27
Dec50.14—1.27
Est. sales 208,064. Wed.'s sales 146,493
Wed.'s open int 455,401
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May453.10455.30437.40438.30—13.30
Jul447.80450.40433.60434.50—12.40
Aug436.30438.90424.70425.30—10.30
Sep420.90424.80412.10412.50—8.30
Oct409.50412.20401.60402.10—7.20
Dec406.40409.30398.60399.10—7.10
Jan400.70402.90393.50393.90—6.80
Mar390.50392.50384.00384.00—6.40
May384.60386.80379.40379.40—5.00
Jul383.00383.00378.80378.80—3.70
Aug379.00379.00375.00375.90—2.80
Sep370.30372.60370.30372.60—1.40
Oct367.30—.20
Dec366.60+.10
Jan361.00+.40
Mar358.10—.50
May358.60+.20
Jul362.30+.20
Aug360.20+.20
Sep356.20+.20
Oct356.10
Dec355.30
Jul353.80
Oct353.80
Dec348.20
Est. sales 192,494. Wed.'s sales 136,224
Wed.'s open int 427,558
