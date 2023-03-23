AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Preclosing

    March 23, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

    OpenHighLowLastChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May663675½657¼663½
    Jul675686½669¼675
    Sep685½696¾680¾686¾+1¼
    Dec701711½697703½+2½
    Mar712722¼708¼714¾+2¼
    May715¾724¾712¼719+2½
    Jul697705½694¼701+2½
    Sep701705701705+7
    Dec709713704½713+8½
    Est. sales 85,117. Wed.'s sales 155,669
    Wed.'s open int 381,492, up 11,195
    CORN
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May633644627¼632½—1
    Jul611619¾607½611¾
    Sep560566¼557¼559½—2¼
    Dec552¾558½549½552¼—2¼
    Mar561567558½560¾—2½
    May567572564566¼—2¼
    Jul568¾573¾566569—1½
    Sep544549½543¾546½
    Dec534539¾531½537¾+1¾
    Mar539¾543538¾543¼
    Dec493¼493¼491492
    Dec472½472½472½472½½
    Est. sales 317,463. Wed.'s sales 326,983
    Wed.'s open int 1,358,431, up 9,059
    OATS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May357½368¾356¾361—1½
    Jul351¾362351¾355—2¼
    Sep360¼362355356¾—3½
    Dec374374364¾365¾—2¾
    Est. sales 646. Wed.'s sales 465
    Wed.'s open int 4,422
    SOYBEANS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May14501454¼1415¼1419¼—29¼
    Jul142614311393¾1397½—27½
    Aug1379¼1383½1347¾1352¾—25¼
    Sep1306¼1310¼12781285¼—19½
    Nov1273¼1278½12501256½—16
    Jan1278½1283¼1256¼1263¾—14¼
    Mar1272¾1280¼12551262¼—13
    May1274½1279½12601264¼—13
    Jul1275¼1275½1263¾1263¾—16¼
    Sep1232½1232½1232½1232½—5½
    Nov1224¼12321205½1211¼—12
    Jan1233¾1233¾1233¾1233¾+9¼
    Mar1202120212021202—14¾
    Est. sales 284,573. Wed.'s sales 289,943
    Wed.'s open int 704,040, up 7,760
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.