May 9, 2023 GMT
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|628
|630½
|628
|630½
|—10½
|Jul
|653¼
|653¾
|633
|643½
|—10½
|Sep
|665¼
|665¼
|645¼
|655¼
|—10¾
|Dec
|683
|683
|662½
|672½
|—10½
|Mar
|690½
|691¼
|674
|684
|—9½
|May
|694¼
|695¾
|680
|690¼
|—8¼
|Jul
|693¾
|694¾
|680½
|691½
|—6½
|Sep
|699½
|705
|691¼
|701
|—7
|Dec
|716¼
|716¼
|705¾
|715½
|—7¾
|Mar
|725¾
|—7¾
|May
|728¼
|—7¼
|Jul
|718½
|—7¼
|Est. sales 102,056.
|Mon.'s sales 108,006
|Mon.'s open int 368,597
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|654¾
|654¾
|639½
|642¼
|—14¼
|Jul
|595
|595
|581
|584¾
|—11¾
|Sep
|531
|531¼
|516¼
|519
|—13¾
|Dec
|527½
|528
|516¼
|518¼
|—11½
|Mar
|537½
|537½
|526¼
|528¼
|—10¾
|May
|542
|542
|532¾
|534¾
|—10
|Jul
|545
|545
|536¼
|538½
|—9¼
|Sep
|518¼
|518¼
|514½
|516½
|—5¾
|Dec
|513¼
|513¼
|507½
|511½
|—3¾
|Mar
|516¾
|518¾
|516¾
|518¾
|—3½
|May
|519
|520½
|519
|520½
|—3¾
|Jul
|522
|522
|520½
|522
|—3¼
|Sep
|480¾
|—3¼
|Dec
|476¼
|477
|473¾
|476¼
|—1
|Jul
|484½
|—1
|Dec
|462¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 325,024.
|Mon.'s sales 257,977
|Mon.'s open int 1,259,705,
|up 8,590
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|329
|—1½
|Jul
|334¾
|340
|331¾
|337¼
|—2
|Sep
|337
|340¼
|336½
|339¼
|—1½
|Dec
|348½
|348½
|344¾
|347
|—1¾
|Mar
|356½
|—1½
|May
|362½
|—1½
|Jul
|354¾
|—1½
|Sep
|350
|—1½
|Dec
|350
|—1½
|Mar
|351½
|—1½
|Jul
|332¾
|—1½
|Sep
|348½
|—1½
|Est. sales 522.
|Mon.'s sales 1,057
|Mon.'s open int 4,737
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1467¾
|1467¾
|1448¾
|1451¾
|—17
|Jul
|1432¼
|1432½
|1410½
|1414¼
|—19½
|Aug
|1363¾
|1364½
|1343¾
|1347½
|—18
|Sep
|1289¼
|1289¼
|1270¼
|1275½
|—16
|Nov
|1271½
|1271½
|1250½
|1254½
|—18
|Jan
|1278
|1278½
|1260½
|1264½
|—16¾
|Mar
|1279½
|1279½
|1264
|1268
|—14½
|May
|1281½
|1282½
|1270
|1273¾
|—13
|Jul
|1285
|1285¼
|1273½
|1277¾
|—11½
|Aug
|1266
|1266
|1265½
|1265¾
|—11¼
|Sep
|1236½
|—10¾
|Nov
|1230
|1230
|1218¾
|1222¾
|—10¾
|Jan
|1224¼
|—10½
|Mar
|1213
|—10½
|May
|1206¾
|1206¾
|1206¼
|1206¼
|—11
|Jul
|1213
|1213
|1210¾
|1210¾
|—11¼
|Aug
|1200
|—11¼
|Sep
|1179
|—11¼
|Nov
|1158½
|—9¾
|Jul
|1154½
|—9¾
|Nov
|1107
|—9¾
|Est. sales 173,302.
|Mon.'s sales 162,002
|Mon.'s open int 614,942,
|up 5,226
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|52.72
|—.62
|Jul
|53.65
|53.97
|52.79
|53.04
|—.61
|Aug
|53.40
|53.65
|52.50
|52.75
|—.62
|Sep
|52.98
|53.21
|52.10
|52.35
|—.63
|Oct
|52.48
|52.68
|51.58
|51.86
|—.62
|Dec
|52.19
|52.35
|51.24
|51.54
|—.60
|Jan
|51.78
|52.12
|51.01
|51.33
|—.62
|Mar
|51.58
|51.86
|50.78
|51.07
|—.68
|May
|51.41
|51.69
|50.63
|50.91
|—.72
|Jul
|51.48
|51.58
|50.58
|50.83
|—.74
|Aug
|51.38
|51.38
|50.62
|50.62
|—.76
|Sep
|50.36
|—.76
|Oct
|50.75
|50.75
|50.03
|50.03
|—.72
|Dec
|50.68
|50.68
|49.93
|49.96
|—.72
|Jan
|49.85
|—.72
|Mar
|49.70
|—.72
|May
|49.65
|—.75
|Jul
|49.67
|—.74
|Aug
|49.53
|—.74
|Sep
|49.54
|—.73
|Oct
|49.37
|—.72
|Dec
|50.06
|50.06
|49.41
|49.41
|—.72
|Jul
|49.32
|—.72
|Oct
|49.31
|—.72
|Dec
|49.17
|—.72
|Est. sales 119,912.
|Mon.'s sales 123,328
|Mon.'s open int 482,731,
|up 2,119
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|420.40
|420.40
|416.40
|416.40
|—9.10
|Jul
|426.90
|426.90
|418.80
|419.00
|—7.90
|Aug
|419.40
|419.50
|412.90
|413.30
|—6.60
|Sep
|407.80
|407.80
|402.20
|402.90
|—5.80
|Oct
|398.60
|398.70
|393.30
|394.00
|—5.80
|Dec
|396.60
|397.40
|391.40
|392.20
|—5.70
|Jan
|394.10
|394.20
|389.40
|390.00
|—5.60
|Mar
|387.90
|388.10
|384.00
|384.70
|—5.30
|May
|383.40
|383.50
|380.60
|381.20
|—5.20
|Jul
|384.00
|384.00
|379.40
|380.20
|—5.20
|Aug
|377.40
|—5.00
|Sep
|375.00
|375.30
|373.70
|373.70
|—5.00
|Oct
|369.80
|369.80
|368.10
|368.10
|—4.90
|Dec
|368.50
|369.20
|367.20
|368.00
|—4.90
|Jan
|367.60
|—4.90
|Mar
|364.70
|—4.90
|May
|364.30
|—4.90
|Jul
|364.30
|—4.90
|Aug
|362.20
|—4.90
|Sep
|358.20
|—4.90
|Oct
|357.40
|—4.90
|Dec
|360.00
|360.00
|356.60
|356.60
|—4.90
|Jul
|355.10
|—4.90
|Oct
|355.10
|—4.90
|Dec
|349.50
|—4.90
|Est. sales 106,271.
|Mon.'s sales 93,442
|Mon.'s open int 444,745,
|up 2,915