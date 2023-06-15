BC-BOT Table,1st Ld

AP NEWS
CHICAGO (AP) — Noon trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowNoonChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul629658¾628¼657¼+27
Sep640670639668½+27¼
Dec656684¼654¾683¼+26¼
Mar671¼696¾668¾696+25
May678¾703¾678¾703¾+24½
Jul685¾708684¼706+21¾
Sep695¾716¼695½715¾+22
Dec716720716720+14½
Est. sales 123,288. Wed.'s sales 157,692
Wed.'s open int 380,773
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul608623607¼622½+14¾
Sep546565¾545½565½+20½
Dec549¾570549¾569¾+20½
Mar558¼577½558¼577½+19¼
May563½580½563¼580½+17¾
Jul564¼580564¼580+16½
Sep522535¼522535¼+11¼
Dec517527¾517527¾+10½
Mar528¾535528¾535+10¼
Dec491¾492½490¾492½+5½
Est. sales 444,535. Wed.'s sales 500,640
Wed.'s open int 1,270,899
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul390¼407½386¼403½+14¼
Sep391408¾389¾404¾+13¾
Dec397½417¼393¾411½+14¾
Mar420¼421417½421+14¾
Est. sales 772. Wed.'s sales 961
Wed.'s open int 4,234, up 23
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul1389¾14261387½1423½+35¼
Aug1318½1362½1318½1361¼+42¾
Sep1252¾1299¼1251½1298½+47
Nov1240¾12841240¾1283½+43½
Jan1249½1291½1249½1291+42¼
Mar1241½12841241½1283+37½
May12481281¾1246½1280¾+34¾
Jul1249¾1283½1249¾1281¾+32¾
Sep1225122512251225+21
Nov1193¾121711921217+25½
Jan1209½1209½1209½1209½+16¾
Nov1150115711501157+14½
Nov1109110911091109+6¼
Est. sales 307,377. Wed.'s sales 303,257
Wed.'s open int 652,993
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul55.9658.2355.8058.05+2.09
Aug54.9857.2054.8057.10+2.18
Sep54.3356.6254.1856.50+2.21
Oct53.8856.1853.7456.14+2.26
Dec53.7156.0653.5555.97+2.26
Jan53.5155.8253.3955.77+2.26
Mar53.1655.4853.0355.43+2.27
May52.7155.0852.7155.02+2.23
Jul52.4954.6552.4754.57+2.17
Dec52.1752.6352.0552.62+1.83
Est. sales 163,133. Wed.'s sales 155,542
Wed.'s open int 523,001
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul390.90394.50386.50392.30+2.60
Aug386.70390.90383.50388.80+4.00
Sep380.30387.20380.00385.70+6.80
Oct376.10383.10375.50381.90+7.50
Dec375.20383.70375.20382.80+8.20
Jan374.10381.50373.70380.30+7.70
Mar366.20375.10366.20373.90+7.40
May364.60371.30364.60369.90+6.60
Jul365.00371.90364.40370.30+6.60
Aug363.50370.80363.50370.50+8.20
Sep368.80368.90363.70367.90+7.70
Oct363.60363.60360.50361.10+3.60
Dec361.00363.40360.60363.30+4.70
May358.00358.00353.30353.30
Est. sales 186,317. Wed.'s sales 203,675
Wed.'s open int 510,063
