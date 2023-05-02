AP NEWS
    May 2, 2023 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    WHEAT
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May612612¾595½595½—8¼
    Jul620626½607½609¼—9
    Sep631¾637¾619620½—9½
    Dec648½655¾636¾637¾—10
    Mar667½668649¾650½—10
    May674½674½656½657¼—9¾
    Jul673¾673¾658659¼—8
    Sep680¼680¼669½671—7
    Dec696¾697½685½689—4½
    Mar702—4
    May705¼—5
    Jul695½—5
    Est. sales 104,960. Mon.'s sales 94,159
    Mon.'s open int 372,036, up 6,618
    CORN
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May641¾652635½638—1½
    Jul584½590½578¼580—4½
    Sep523½528517½520¾—3
    Dec525530¼518519¾—5½
    Mar535540¼528¼530—5¼
    May541546½535536½—5¼
    Jul545½550¼538½540¼—5¾
    Sep527527518¾520¼—5
    Dec521524514515¼—5¼
    Mar525¼525¼521½522½—5
    May528528524524½—4¾
    Jul525¼—5½
    Sep484—5
    Dec486486480480—5
    Jul491½—4
    Dec469½—2¾
    Est. sales 310,874. Mon.'s sales 295,568
    Mon.'s open int 1,220,061, up 12,827
    OATS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May297¼297½291½291½—3¼
    Jul308¾309¼302302½—2¼
    Sep311½311½310¼310¼—2¼
    Dec323325½321¾321¾—1
    Mar334¾334¾332¾332¾—1¼
    May338¾—1¼
    Jul331—1¼
    Sep326¼—1¼
    Dec326¼—1¼
    Mar327¾—1¼
    Jul311¼—1¼
    Sep327—1¼
    Est. sales 202. Mon.'s sales 363
    Mon.'s open int 5,122, up 66
    SOYBEANS
    5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
    May146014671437½1439½—15¼
    Jul1427144014081410¾—16¾
    Aug1370¼1381½1356¼1358¼—12¼
    Sep1296¼1305¼1286½1288—7
    Nov1275128412651267¼—7¾
    Jan1284¼12931274¾1276¾—7½
    Mar1284¾129412771279½—5½
    May12901298½1282¼1284¾—4½
    Jul1294¼1301¾1286¼1288¼—4¼
    Aug1276¼—5
    Sep125512551245¼1245¼¼
    Nov1233¾1241½1229¾1231—1½
    Jan1231½—1½
    Mar1220¼—1½
    May1211¾—1½
    Jul1214¾—1¾
    Aug1204—1¾
    Sep1183—1¾
    Nov1163½1163½1158½1160¾+2¼
    Jul1156¾+2¼
    Nov1113½+2¼
    Est. sales 183,210. Mon.'s sales 133,758
    Mon.'s open int 600,219
    SOYBEAN OIL
    60,000 lbs; cents per lb
    May52.0652.0851.3351.39—.16
    Jul51.8152.6051.6751.79—.02
    Aug51.6252.3351.4851.59—.01
    Sep51.2751.9051.1351.25+.01
    Oct50.8551.3350.6650.78+.01
    Dec50.5350.9750.3450.48—.01
    Jan50.5850.7750.1850.33—.04
    Mar50.4050.7150.1150.24—.06
    May50.2750.5950.0450.17—.07
    Jul50.2650.5150.0450.18—.07
    Aug50.1950.2049.9750.05—.07
    Sep50.0850.1549.8549.88—.07
    Oct49.7949.8049.5449.54—.11
    Dec49.7049.8949.4749.49—.10
    Jan49.4849.4849.4249.42—.11
    Mar49.4549.4549.2849.28—.10
    May49.26—.11
    Jul49.28—.10
    Aug49.19—.10
    Sep49.20—.09
    Oct49.02—.09
    Dec49.05—.10
    Jul48.96—.10
    Oct48.95—.10
    Dec48.81—.10
    Est. sales 113,216. Mon.'s sales 82,416
    Mon.'s open int 472,247, up 3,472
    SOYBEAN MEAL
    100 tons; dollars per ton
    May435.30437.30429.80429.80—5.50
    Jul433.70437.60427.20427.90—5.70
    Aug427.40430.80421.50422.00—5.40
    Sep417.30420.40411.60412.00—5.30
    Oct409.20411.60403.10403.40—5.60
    Dec407.50410.10401.00401.30—6.10
    Jan405.70407.90398.80399.10—6.10
    Mar399.40401.60393.60393.90—4.80
    May395.90398.10390.50390.80—4.20
    Jul395.60397.00390.30390.50—4.10
    Aug394.00394.10388.00388.00—3.90
    Sep391.60391.60384.50384.50—3.80
    Oct384.30384.30378.40378.40—3.90
    Dec383.40384.00378.00378.30—3.70
    Jan377.60—3.60
    Mar374.70—3.60
    May374.30—3.60
    Jul374.30—3.60
    Aug372.20—3.60
    Sep368.20—3.60
    Oct367.40—3.60
    Dec368.40368.40366.60366.60—3.60
    Jul365.10—3.60
    Oct365.10—3.60
    Dec359.50—3.60
    Est. sales 102,407. Mon.'s sales 60,742
    Mon.'s open int 426,577, up 1,759
