AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Open

June 22, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul730¼747725½742¼+7¾
Sep742½760¾739756+7¾
Dec755½777¼754¾772¾+8¾
Mar768¼786¾764½783¼+9
May771¼788¼765½784¾+8
Jul767¼784¾762½781¼+6¾
Sep771½787½766½781+2¾
Dec784794772½789¾+4½
Mar785793¼785793¼+6¼
Jul735735735735+1¾
Est. sales 77,856. Wed.'s sales 169,705
Wed.'s open int 347,233
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul668¼670¼659662½—8½
Sep620622611¾617½—6
Dec624¾626½616½622¼—6½
Mar630¾633623¾629¼—6½
May631½634¼625¾631—6
Jul632632¼623½627¾—6¾
Sep572¼575566¾571—6¾
Dec561562¾554½560½—4
Mar568¼569¼563½567½—4
May566¾566¾566¾566¾—6½
Jul574¼574¼571½572—2¾
Dec510515505512¼+1
Dec498500491½500+1¾
Est. sales 190,635. Wed.'s sales 584,233
Wed.'s open int 1,306,709, up 16,361
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul401407¾392¾396—1¾
Sep409¾412¾400404½¼
Dec414½421410415+3
Est. sales 406. Wed.'s sales 1,171
Wed.'s open int 3,921, up 15
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul1513¼1519½1475¼1478½—36¼
Aug14351444¾1401½1406¼—38¾
Sep1380¼1384½13411346—42
Nov1370½1373½1330½1336—41
Jan1376½1380½13391344¼—39½
Mar1354¾136313271332½—32¾
May13511352¾13201324¼—30¼
Jul1346¾1348½1319½1324¼—27¼
Aug13001302¾1296½1300¾—25½
Sep1259125912591259—18½
Nov12501254¾1228¼1237¾—18¼
Nov1190119011901190+2¾
Est. sales 173,283. Wed.'s sales 343,801
Wed.'s open int 659,914
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul55.1055.4153.1354.43—1.20
Aug53.9054.3852.0853.46—1.27
Sep52.9953.8151.5752.84—1.26
Oct53.3553.6551.4052.56—1.20
Dec53.4853.6851.3652.51—1.15
Jan53.2253.5651.3452.38—1.12
Mar53.0753.3351.1952.09—1.15
May52.4853.1651.1151.92—1.12
Jul52.6052.8950.9451.74—1.06
Aug50.8751.5250.8751.42—1.01
Oct51.5451.6450.2450.24—1.12
Dec51.0151.6049.9049.90—1.30
Est. sales 131,062. Wed.'s sales 218,786
Wed.'s open int 505,271
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul438.00439.40427.40429.50—9.70
Aug435.00437.10423.90426.90—10.40
Sep433.50434.50419.70423.30—11.90
Oct430.30431.10416.10420.20—12.00
Dec431.60432.00416.10419.90—12.70
Jan428.50429.60414.10418.10—12.40
Mar419.60420.30406.60410.40—11.40
May413.60413.80401.80405.20—10.40
Jul413.40413.40401.40405.00—9.60
Aug407.80407.80399.80399.80—10.30
Sep401.90401.90393.50393.50—9.10
Dec386.60388.70382.80382.80—9.10
Est. sales 103,155. Wed.'s sales 282,697
Wed.'s open int 515,592, up 7,774
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.