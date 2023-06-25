Herbers, Brady power Fire to 1-0 victory over Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Fabian Herbers scored in the second minute of the second half and Chris Brady made it stand up in the Chicago Fire’s 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Herbers’ match-winner was his third goal of the season, coming unassisted in the 47th minute. Brady finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet for Chicago (5-6-8).

Chicago snapped a six-match losing streak against Sporting KC (5-10-6) on the road. The last time the Fire earned a road point in the series came in a 1-1 draw in July of 2014. Sporting KC had won five of the six in the streak by shutouts, including three in a row.

Kendall McIntosh saved four shots for Sporting KC.

Sporting KC is 3-2-2 in its last seven matches. The club totaled just three points through its first 10 matches this season.

The Fire have consecutive road wins over the Portland Timbers, Vancouver Whitecaps and Sporting KC, giving them three straight wins away from home against Western Conference opponents for the first time in club history. And that is in spite of the fact that the club spent its first two seasons in the conference.

Alan Pulido failed to become the third Sporting KC player to score in five straight matches.

Chicago travels to play Orlando City on Saturday. Sporting KC will host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday..



