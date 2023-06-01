Backup Richey makes 4 saves; Chicago, Toronto play to scoreless draw

Chicago Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady collides with Toronto FC's Deandre Kerr as Fire defender Rafael Czichos wathes during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Toronto. Bradly left the game. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Backup goalkeeper Spencer Richey made four saves after entering in the first half and the Chicago Fire played Toronto to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night.

Chicago (3-4-8) has not beaten Toronto (3-5-8) on the road in 12 straight matches (0-7-5) dating to 2013. That’s TFC’s longest home unbeaten run against any club.

Toronto had its chances in the first half with a 10-2 edge in shots, five on target. Chicago came close in the 10th minute on Kendall Burks’ header that went just wide.

Richey entered in the 30th minute after starting goalkeeper Chris Brady was injured during a collision with Deandre Kerr.

Chicago, which also settled for a 3-3 draw over the weekend after a goal from former Toronto striker Jozy Altidore, travels to play FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Toronto hits the road to play Minnesota United on Saturday.

