Chicago drive-by shooting kills 40-year-old woman, injures 4 other people
A drive-by shooting early Sunday on Chicago’s West Side killed a 40-year-old woman and injured four other people, police said.
The woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Other news
Authorities say officers killed a man in an exchange of gunfire as they tried to arrest the suspect in the weekend killings of four people near Atlanta.
Fargo’s police chief says a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters “for no known reason” as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota.
Baltimore leaders are condemning what they called a “catastrophic breakdown” in how city police responded to 911 calls leading up to a mass shooting at a neighborhood block party earlier this month.
Police in Maryland say five people leaving a cemetery after a funeral were wounded by gunfire after someone shot into their car from another vehicle.
Four others were hospitalized in fair condition, police said. They were a 38-year-old woman shot in the buttocks, a 39-year-old man wounded in one of his arms, a 38-year-old man hit in a thigh and a 42-year-old man struck in a leg and a foot.
One of the victims told police the shooter was traveling in a vehicle at the time.
No one has been arrested in connection with the case.