Chicago drive-by shooting kills 40-year-old woman, injures 4 other people

A drive-by shooting early Sunday on Chicago’s West Side killed a 40-year-old woman and injured four other people, police said.

The woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Four others were hospitalized in fair condition, police said. They were a 38-year-old woman shot in the buttocks, a 39-year-old man wounded in one of his arms, a 38-year-old man hit in a thigh and a 42-year-old man struck in a leg and a foot.

One of the victims told police the shooter was traveling in a vehicle at the time.

No one has been arrested in connection with the case.