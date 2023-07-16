Inter Miami's Lionel Messi waves to fans as he is introduced during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Messi makes Miami debut
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
U.S. News

Chicago drive-by shooting kills 40-year-old woman, injures 4 other people

 
A drive-by shooting early Sunday on Chicago’s West Side killed a 40-year-old woman and injured four other people, police said.

The woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Other news
Dogwood Lakes housing development resident Frankie Worth describes how he witnessed the shooting of his neighbor during a mass shooting in Hampton, Ga., Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Steve Schaefer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Suspect in 4 Georgia deaths is killed in shootout with police, 3 officers wounded, authorities say
Authorities say officers killed a man in an exchange of gunfire as they tried to arrest the suspect in the weekend killings of four people near Atlanta.
Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Fargo police don’t yet have a motive for the shooting that killed 1 officer and injured 2
Fargo’s police chief says a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters “for no known reason” as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota.
FILE - A police officer stands in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Baltimore leaders are condemning what they called a “catastrophic breakdown” in how city police responded to 911 calls leading up to a mass shooting at a neighborhood block party earlier this month. Police received a call about hundreds of partygoers armed with guns and knives about three hours before the shooting, but on-duty officers decided no law enforcement services were required.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
After mass shooting, Baltimore leaders slam police for inadequate response
Baltimore leaders are condemning what they called a “catastrophic breakdown” in how city police responded to 911 calls leading up to a mass shooting at a neighborhood block party earlier this month.
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot in a Chevrolet SUV after leaving a funeral, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Bladensburg Md. Five people returning from a funeral at a cemetery were shot and wounded by someone firing into their car from a second vehicle in a Maryland suburb of the nation's capital, police said. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
5 leaving cemetery after funeral wounded by gunfire from another vehicle, Maryland police say
Police in Maryland say five people leaving a cemetery after a funeral were wounded by gunfire after someone shot into their car from another vehicle.

Four others were hospitalized in fair condition, police said. They were a 38-year-old woman shot in the buttocks, a 39-year-old man wounded in one of his arms, a 38-year-old man hit in a thigh and a 42-year-old man struck in a leg and a foot.

One of the victims told police the shooter was traveling in a vehicle at the time.

No one has been arrested in connection with the case.