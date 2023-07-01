1 man dead, 3 others wounded while shot standing outside on Chicago’s Southwest Side

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
U.S. News

1 man dead, 3 others wounded while shot standing outside on Chicago’s Southwest Side

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — A shooting on Chicago’s Southwest Side killed one man and wounded three others, police said.

The four men were standing outside on a sidewalk in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood around 8:15 p.m. Friday when a car approached and someone inside the vehicle fired multiple shots in their direction, police said.

A 23-year-old man shot in the buttocks was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Other news
Police patrol as youths gather on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Shooting in France shows US is not alone in struggles with racism, police brutality
The events in France following the death of a 17-year-old shot by police in a Paris suburb are drawing parallels to the racial reckoning in the U.S. that began in 2020 with the killing of George Floyd.
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust," at Bonanza Creek Ranch, Oct. 23, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. Prosecutors are accusing the weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer of drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the filming of “Rust,” saying she was likely hung over when she loaded a live bullet into the revolver that was used by the actor. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Witness fears industry retaliation for testimony in fatal shooting on Alec Baldwin production
Special prosecutors in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of the Alec Baldwin film “Rust” are asking to shield the name of a witness from public disclosure as they pursue charges against a movie weapons specialist.
FILE - Francisco Oropeza, center, is escorted from the San Jacinto County courthouse by San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, second from right, after a hearing, May 18, 2023, in Coldspring, Texas. Oropeza, accused of killing five neighbors in Texas after some of them complained that gunfire was keeping a baby awake, was indicted Friday, June 30, on a capital murder charge that could carry the death penalty. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Suspected gunman in Texas shooting that killed 5 neighbors indicted on capital murder charge
A man accused of killing five neighbors in Texas after some of them complained that gunfire was keeping a baby awake has been indicted for capital murder of multiple persons.
People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Youths clash with French police and loot in 4th night of riots triggered by fatal police shooting
French protesters erected barricades, lit fires and clashed with police in the streets of some French cities as tensions mounted over the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old.

The three others were taken to hospitals in good condition, police said: a 24-year-old man shot in the left knee, a 27-year-old with three gunshot wounds to the thigh, and a 58-year-old shot in the hip and lower back.

No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon.