1 man dead, 3 others wounded while shot standing outside on Chicago’s Southwest Side
CHICAGO (AP) — A shooting on Chicago’s Southwest Side killed one man and wounded three others, police said.
The four men were standing outside on a sidewalk in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood around 8:15 p.m. Friday when a car approached and someone inside the vehicle fired multiple shots in their direction, police said.
A 23-year-old man shot in the buttocks was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.
The three others were taken to hospitals in good condition, police said: a 24-year-old man shot in the left knee, a 27-year-old with three gunshot wounds to the thigh, and a 58-year-old shot in the hip and lower back.
No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon.